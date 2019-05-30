Court overturns victory of Garsu Pasaulis in tender for E-passport forms

The Bishkek Inter-District Court overturned victory in a tender for the purchase of forms for biometric international passports. A representative of the German company Mühlbauer ID Services GmbH told 24.kg news agency.

The company had previously filed a lawsuit to the Inter-District Court for cancellation of the tender against the State Registration Service and the State Procurement Department of the Ministry of Finance.

«By a court decision, the decision on the victory of Garsu Pasaulis in the tender for the production of new biometric passports for Kyrgyzstan was declared invalid. The decision of the interdepartmental commission under the State Procurement Department dated February 21, 2019, which again awarded the victory to Garsu Pasaulis, was also declared invalid,» representative of the company said.

A scandal broke out at the State Registration Service around the purchase of forms of biometric international passports. The tender commission awarded the first place to Garsu Pasaulis.

In February, representatives of IDEMIA France SAS said they did not agree with the decision of the tender commission. The interdepartmental commission for consideration of complaints and protests sent a request to the State Procurement Department with a request to contact the State Committee for National Security and give a legal assessment of the facts stated in the complaint.

The Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security conducts investigative measures in the framework of a criminal case on violation of the tender conditions for the purchase of biometric passport forms.

Director of the state-owned enterprise Infocom Talant Abdullaev is under house arrest. The head of the State Registration Service Alina Shaikova was dismissed.