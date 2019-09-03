Construction of house under municipal mortgage program started in Osh

Construction of a nine-story house, apartments in which will be issued under municipal mortgage program, started in Osh on Kurmanjan Datka Street. Public Relations Service of the City Administration of the southern capital reported.

The house has 40 apartments (1-, 2- and 3-bedroom). According to the plan, the object will be commissioned in early 2021.

The facility is being built by a consortium of construction companies Pamir Story LLC and MK Partner LLC.

The tender cost of the construction is 166,850 million soms.

State and municipal employees, registered in the city, not having their own housing and who are in dire need of better housing conditions, will be able to get apartments in the house.