Kanybek Tumanbaev shows progress of construction of mortgage housing in Bishkek

In the near future, the keys to the mortgage apartments in Yntymak and Muras residential complexes in Bishkek will be handed over to their owners. Kanybek Tumanbaev, the head of the Presidential Affairs Department, posted on Facebook.

He familiarized himself with the progress of construction work.

According to him, the houses being built in Yntymak complex are premium class, their quality is significantly higher than that of the mortgage houses built earlier.

«Every year, the quality of mortgage houses built by the state is improving and they are being built in accordance with modern requirements. Currently, private companies are starting to sell housing in this area right from the foundation pit stage at a price of up to $2,000 per square meter for a period of only 3-5 years,» he wrote.

Kanybek Tumanbaev admits that such conditions are not affordable for most families.

He noted that by decision of the country’s president, citizens can purchase an apartment through the state installment system without a down payment, almost twice as cheap, for a period of 25 years and with the lowest interest rate.

In addition, it is possible to pay 50 percent of the cost of the housing, and the rest — in installments for 15 years. Only those who do not have their own housing can participate in the program.

Initially, Yntymak complex was planned to be completed in 2026-2027. However, today the builders are working ahead of schedule.

As for Muras residential complex, a concrete frame of 24-story buildings is being erected, and additional parking is also being arranged.
