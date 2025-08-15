Owners of demolished houses to be provided with mortgage apartments out of turn

In an interview with Kabar news agency, President of Kyryzstan Sadyr Japarov commented on the large-scale state campaign to demolish illegally built houses.

He called on citizens to stop seizing arable land, but at the same time noted that residents, whose houses will be demolished, will be provided with apartments from the State Mortgage Company out of turn.

Sadyr Japarov recalled that when he came to power in 2020, he began working with the problems of citizens who illegally seized land and built houses after the 2005 revolution.

«They did not have Red Books in hand. They could not register at their place of residence. They could not send their children to school or kindergarten, or participate in elections. In general, they complained that they could not live like people. Having studied this issue, I made the following decision: «Let’s legalize the houses of our citizens who built houses and lived in them until 2021, and there will be no more «concessions» to those who seize land and build houses.» Thus, we legalized the houses of those who lived on these lands for 15 years or more,» the head of state said.

However, as the president emphasized, local authorities and fraudsters working with them used the declared land amnesty for their own selfish interests.

«Local officials created conditions for building houses on empty lands, registering them as if they had already been allocated, of course, for personal gain. And the fraudsters deceived ordinary people, selling them land with forged documents, and these facts were revealed. Later, everyone was caught and imprisoned. For example, the head of Alamedin district and other mid-level officials, fraudsters. There are many such examples,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

And then our «nimble» citizens made foundations, some erected walls, and some even managed to put on the roof, and all this with the pretext of «I’ve been building for a long time,» with the hope that «they will eventually legalize it.» There are many such unauthorized buildings. Of course, there may be honest citizens among them. But most began to build houses or stalls for various purposes after 2021. Sadyr Japarov

The President noted that if we continue to legalize all this, it will become a habit, and we will have no arable land left. We will not be able to provide ourselves with food and will depend on other countries.

In this regard, Sadyr Japarov called on Kyrgyzstanis to stop seizing arable land and building various structures on it.

«I know that housing issue is acute for some of you. Therefore, special attention is paid to the State Mortgage Company. We make its terms as flexible as possible. On the plots of land intended for the construction of houses, let’s build at least multi-story buildings. Let’s accommodate ten people where one fits. Let’s not forget that there will also be descendants after us,» the head of state emphasized.

He also noted that he constantly tells mayors not to leave citizens whose houses are being demolished on the street, but to provide them with housing from the State Mortgage Company out of turn.

«If our citizens, whose houses are really being demolished, do not have the opportunity to live elsewhere, we will provide them with housing from the State Mortgage Company. If there are those who simply want to take over the land, as I have already said, they will be quickly identified. We will expose them,» the president noted.

Sadyr Japarov noted that there should be order in the country, the state will not develop without it.

«In Osh, houses were built right above the water channel. To raise or lower the sluice, you need to go into someone’s house and work right from inside the house. What kind of idiocy is this? There is probably nothing like this in any other country,» the head of state concluded.

Recall, a Chinese company is building Ene-Sai community in the city of Osh. Residents of Abdykadyrov, Navoi, Kokum-Biy, Dzhupas and Dzhumabayev streets, whose houses were to be demolished, will be resettled there.

Earlier, it was reported that 214 private houses built on pasture lands were to be demolished in Alamedin district of Chui region. Also, 209 illegally poured foundations were found in the district. These buildings are not subject to land amnesty, since they were built after December 31, 2021.

At least 711 illegal objects have been recorded in Osh region, 566 of which have already been demolished. 141 objects remain to be dismantled — including 68 residential buildings and 73 foundations. In the last few days alone, as of August 7, 2025, at least 96 buildings have been demolished, including 6 houses and 90 foundations.