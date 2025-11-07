Over 1,900 apartments to be built in Tokmok under state mortgage program

Kanybek Tumanbaev, Head of the Presidential Affairs Department, inspected the progress of construction of a 29-block residential complex in Tokmok city, which is being built under a state mortgage program. The project provides for construction of 1,905 apartments, including nine nine-story and twenty 15-story residential buildings. The press service of the Presidential Affairs Department reported.

Construction is on schedule and in compliance with all quality standards.

Each floor will contain five apartments, each with an individual gas boiler. The buildings are connected to a central sewer system, and energy-efficient technologies are used in construction.

The residential complex offers all the amenities for comfortable living: playgrounds and sports fields, green areas, pedestrian paths, ample parking, and a school and kindergarten within walking distance.

The residential complex is an important social project, implemented as part of the President’s initiative to provide citizens with affordable housing.

«At the direction of the head of state, affordable, high-quality, and safe housing for every family is being built in all regions of the country. The large project in Tokmok is a clear example of this policy,» Kanybek Tumanbaev noted.