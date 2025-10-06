14:35
USD 87.44
EUR 102.65
RUB 1.07
English

Over 60,000 people in Kyrgyzstan on waiting list for mortgage housing

More than 60,000 people in Kyrgyzstan are currently waiting for mortgage housing. Myrzagul Sardarbekova, head of the Regional Office of the State Mortgage Company for Chui region, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to Sardarbekova, the State Mortgage Company is the only authorized government body handling mortgages, and it enjoys a high level of public trust.

«At present, around 70,000 mortgage apartments are under construction across the country. Our projects have centralized electricity and water supply, sewage systems, and most are heated via their own boiler houses,» she said.

She added that there are three types of mortgages available for applications: social, preferential, and affordable.

Earlier reports noted that Kyrgyzstan is building 925 multi-apartment buildings under the state program, with a total area of 4 million square meters.
link: https://24.kg/english/346133/
views: 104
Print
Related
925 apartment buildings being constructed under state housing program
State to fully cover mortgages for military personnel, law enforcement officers
Service apartments to be allocated to SCNS officers in houses under construction
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of Asman Residence-1 complex in Osh city
Three families living in dilapidated houses presented with apartments in Osh
Owners of demolished houses to be provided with mortgage apartments out of turn
Sadyr Japarov hands over keys to apartments in new microdistrict of Karakol
420 families receive keys to apartments in Karakol from Sadyr Japarov
Residents protest planned demolition of 700 houses in Manas Ata
Official permission required for construction of private house in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce
Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year Russia extends diesel fuel export restrictions until end of year
Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development Kyrgyzstan to receive financing from World Bank for Osh city development
Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients
6 October, Monday
14:27
Kyrgyz Stock Exchange hits records: Trading grows sixfold in two years Kyrgyz Stock Exchange hits records: Trading grows sixfo...
14:18
Land transformation procedures simplified in Kyrgyzstan
14:01
Over 60,000 people in Kyrgyzstan on waiting list for mortgage housing
13:54
Digital som and KGST stablecoin: Sadyr Japarov and Binance discuss crypto future
13:48
Central park to be reconstructed in Shamaldy-Sai