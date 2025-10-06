Over 60,000 people in Kyrgyzstan on waiting list for mortgage housing

More than 60,000 people in Kyrgyzstan are currently waiting for mortgage housing. Myrzagul Sardarbekova, head of the Regional Office of the State Mortgage Company for Chui region, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to Sardarbekova, the State Mortgage Company is the only authorized government body handling mortgages, and it enjoys a high level of public trust.

«At present, around 70,000 mortgage apartments are under construction across the country. Our projects have centralized electricity and water supply, sewage systems, and most are heated via their own boiler houses,» she said.

She added that there are three types of mortgages available for applications: social, preferential, and affordable.

Earlier reports noted that Kyrgyzstan is building 925 multi-apartment buildings under the state program, with a total area of 4 million square meters.