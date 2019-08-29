09:53
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Economic growth to slow down in autumn in Kyrgyzstan

A low base effect in the gold mining sector will be exhausted in early autumn of 2019 that will lead to a slowdown in economic growth in Kyrgyzstan. Analyst of the Economic Analysis Department of the Eurasian Development Bank Aigul Berdigulova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, production of gold at Kumtor mine makes the main contribution to the development of the economy. Excluding Kumtor, GDP is growing amid stronger performance in the construction sector and retail trade. Recovery trend in economic activity will continue in August 2019. This is evidenced by the increased optimism of economic agents regarding short-term prospects in the economy.

«At the end of 2019, we expect a GDP growth of 4 percent. According to our estimates, the low base effect will completely exhaust itself by the end of the third quarter of 2019. This will contribute to some extent to recovery in the manufacturing sector. Moreover, by the end of 2019, the dynamics of investments will continue to form with an active participation of the public sector,» said Aigul Berdigulova.
link:
views: 33
Print
Related
April results. Economy of Kyrgyzstan stands still without gold
Economy in oil-importing countries to slow down to 4.5 percent in 2019
ADB predicts acceleration of economic growth in Kyrgyzstan
Increase in economic activity expected in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
ADB forecasts 4 percent GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
IMF forecasts 3.8 percent economic growth in Kyrgyzstan for 2019
Prime Minister expects Kyrgyzstan’s economy to grow by 4 percent in 2019
November results. Growth of Kyrgyzstan's economy continues
IMF forecasts 2.8 percent growth of Kyrgyzstan’s GDP in 2018
Economic slowdown caused by Kyrgyzstan forecasted in Central Asia
Popular
British Ambassador travels by trolley bus and buys meat at bazaar British Ambassador travels by trolley bus and buys meat at bazaar
Heavy security planned in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan from August 30 Heavy security planned in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan from August 30
Son of ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov killed in traffic accident Son of ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov killed in traffic accident
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent