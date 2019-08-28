New regulation on publication of textbooks to improve their quality

New regulation on publication of textbooks will improve their quality. The Education Minister of Kyrgyzstan Gulmira Kudaiberdieva stated at a government meeting.

According to her, the new regulation is still being considered.

«Copyrights to textbooks will belong to publishers. They will be responsible for the entire process — development, testing, replication. The Ministry of Education will act as a customer,» the minister said.

It is noted that this procedure will also influence the cost of teaching aids.

Gulmira Kudaiberdieva recalled that earlier the ministry had copyrights, but it did not have an opportunity to publish textbooks.

«In addition, it was not agreed who exactly was responsible for the quality of textbooks,» the head of the Ministry of Education said.