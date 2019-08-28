13:56
Sapar Isakov’s condition remains grave, he convoyed to detention center

Condition of the former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov remains serious, but he was convoyed to the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. His lawyer Nurbek Toktakunov confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

As the lawyer noted, all this is done only to expedite the trial and conviction.

«Sapar Isakov is really very sick. He even sits with difficulty and needs constant medical supervision. However, having violated both the norms of the Criminal Procedure Code and human ones, he was convoyed to the pre-trial detention center. Although doctors did not come to a consensus on his condition and further treatment yesterday,» Nurbek Toktakunov said.

The former prime minister was hospitalized with a preliminary diagnosis vertebrobasilar insufficiency. He was taken to the National Hospital from the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security.

Sapar Isakov is accused of corruption in the modernization of Bishkek HPP, reconstruction of the Historical Museum and hippodrome in Issyk-Kul region.
