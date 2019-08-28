10:46
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Oldest theater of Russia from Yaroslavl to perform in Bishkek

One of the best theaters of Russia — F. Volkov Russian State Academic Drama Theater (Yaroslavl) — will perform at the State National Russian Drama Theater named after Ch. Aitmatov from September 12 to September 15 in Bishkek. The Kyrgyz theater reported.

As specified, the arrival of the foreign artists was made possible thanks to the All-Russian Theater Program Big Tours of the Russian Federation.

All proceeds from the performances will be sent on development of the Kyrgyz theater.

The Russian State Academic Drama Theater named after Fedor Volkov is the oldest theater in Russia, which will celebrate its 270th anniversary in 2020.
link:
views: 76
Print
Related
Favorite singer of Bakiyev becomes head of Opera and Ballet Theater
Director of Opera and Ballet Theater of Kyrgyzstan dismissed
Restoration of seats in Opera and Ballet Theater to cost 7.9 million soms
Kyrgyz Opera and Ballet Theater to install video surveillance
International Theater Festival opens in Bishkek
Theater from Kyrgyzstan takes part in opening of “Tuganlyk” festival in Ufa
Uzbek State Theater on tour to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Mudflow floods central streets in Cholpon-Ata Mudflow floods central streets in Cholpon-Ata
Driver of Kursan Asanov detained in Bishkek Driver of Kursan Asanov detained in Bishkek
Two schools in Issyk-Kul region to be connected to satellite Internet Two schools in Issyk-Kul region to be connected to satellite Internet
British Ambassador travels by trolley bus and buys meat at bazaar British Ambassador travels by trolley bus and buys meat at bazaar