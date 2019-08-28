Oldest theater of Russia from Yaroslavl to perform in Bishkek

One of the best theaters of Russia — F. Volkov Russian State Academic Drama Theater (Yaroslavl) — will perform at the State National Russian Drama Theater named after Ch. Aitmatov from September 12 to September 15 in Bishkek. The Kyrgyz theater reported.

As specified, the arrival of the foreign artists was made possible thanks to the All-Russian Theater Program Big Tours of the Russian Federation.

All proceeds from the performances will be sent on development of the Kyrgyz theater.

The Russian State Academic Drama Theater named after Fedor Volkov is the oldest theater in Russia, which will celebrate its 270th anniversary in 2020.