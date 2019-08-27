13:33
Taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan hits pensioner in Khabarovsk

Taxi driver from Kyrgyzstan hit a 78-year-old woman at a pedestrian crossing in Khabarovsk (Russia). Dvnovosti.ru reported.

The driver did not notice the woman, who did not have time to cross the road on the green traffic light.

According to the traffic police, she received injuries that qualify as serious harm to health. The pensioner has a brain contusion complicated by a right-sided subdural hematoma. Criminal case will be opened under article 264 «Violation of the traffic rules, resulting in serious harm to health» of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As it turned out, the driver, born in 1999, obtained driver’s license in 2019, and had no right to work in the taxi service, since this work requires at least three years of driving experience.
