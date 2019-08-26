10:02
Conflict occurs on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, no injured reported

Another conflict occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The incident occurred in two villages — Markaz and Arka — on August 24.

«It is known that local residents quarreled with citizens of Tajikistan, and then began to throw stones at each other. Border guards fired warning shots into the air,» the sources said.

The Chairman of the Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic Ularbek Sharsheev, whom the journalists turned to for comment, was not aware of the incident.
