Mudflow floods central streets in Cholpon-Ata

Mudflow flooded Sovetskaya and Kolesnikova Streets in Cholpon-Ata this morning. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At least 15 houses, 5 shops, 6 cafes and two bank branches were flooded. A headquarters for elimination of the consequences of the mudflow was organized in Issyk-Kul region. At least 28 rescuers from the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and 10 employees of the Road Maintenance Facility No. 7 work at the scene. An excavator, loader and grader are involved in the work.
