Omurbek Babanov comes to SCNS for interrogation

Ex-prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov came to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan for questioning as a witness in a criminal case on inciting ethnic hatred.

«I am grateful that I was allowed to return to my homeland and meet with my supporters, calmly go to Talas, and be with my family. I am grateful to the president for not obstructing me. Investigators are very polite to me. They hand me summons,» said Omurbek Babanov and added that he was ready to come to interrogations.

Omurbek Babanov arrived in Bishkek on August 9. Before his return, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan recalled that Omurbek Babanov was a defendant in two criminal cases — on the fact of his speech in Amir-Timur microdistrict in Osh city, where he said unreasonable, provocative in meaning words, and preparations for a violent seizure of power and riots.

Yesterday, Omurbek Babanov was summoned for questioning to the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes. He has been interrogated for five hours on the fact of raider seizure of Kyrgyzstan bank as a witness.