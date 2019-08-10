Atambayev’s case. 14 injured still in hospitals

At least 14 people who suffered during the riots on August 7-8 in Koi-Tash and Bishkek are still in hospitals. The Ministry of Health informed 24.kg news agency.

«Only one patient of them, the Head of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region Samat Kurmankulov, is in an extremely serious condition, the condition of the rest is stable. They are under the supervision of doctors,» the ministry said.

In total, more than 100 people turned to hospitals during the riots in Koi-Tash and the capital of Kyrgyzstan. Most of them were sent to outpatient treatment after examination.

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. All roads to Koi-Tash were blocked, communication was jammed, access to the Internet was blocked. At least 3,000 police officers and special machinery were pulled in to the epicenter. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender. He was taken to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan for interrogation. He is detained.

Preventive measure — detention in pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until August 26 — was selected for Almazbek Atambayev at an offsite hearing of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.