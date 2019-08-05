10:29
Antonina Shevchenko claims first submission victory at UFC tournament

Kyrgyzstani Antonina Shevchenko defeated the Czech fighter Lucie Pudilova at UFC on ESPN 5.

The tournament was held on August 3 in Newark (USA). The program included 12 bouts. Shevchenko and Pudilova competed in the weight category up to 57 kilograms. It was the third fight of Antonina under the auspices of the UFC.

Antonina had an advantage from the very beginning and used a submission hold in the first round. But the Czech stood out. In the second minute of the second round, Antonina scored an impressive submission win.

This is Antonina’s first submission victory in her career. She has already scored eight victories at nine professional MMA fights.
