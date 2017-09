Antonina Shevchenko won the fight at the international tournament Phoenix 3, held in London (UK) on September 22. The President of the Federation of Thai Boxing of the KR Elena Shevchenko informed 24.kg news agency.

Within the tournament, fights were held according to the rules of Thai boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA). Antonina conducted a rating battle for MMA in the weight category 61.2 kg . Her rival was Anissa Hadau ( Netherlands ). They fought three rounds for five minutes. As a result, Shevchenko won by the unanimous decision of the judges.

This was Antonina Shevchenko’s first fight in the MMA after a 12-year break and sixth in the career. She won all six.