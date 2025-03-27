Antonina Shevchenko leaves UFC to pursue career as pilot

MMA fighter Antonina Shevchenko has announced that she initiated the termination of her UFC contract to focus on her pilot career. RBC Sport reports.

According to the outlet, on March 26, it became known that the 40-year-old Shevchenko, who competed under the flag of Kyrgyzstan, was removed from the UFC roster.

«I requested an early termination of my UFC contract. My pilot career requires full concentration,» she stated.

Shevchenko emphasized that she is now ready to focus on the next chapter of her life.

«The planes and the sky are calling,» she added.

Antonina Shevchenko had been part of the UFC since 2019, securing four wins and suffering four losses. In her overall MMA career, she had ten victories in 14 fights.

Her younger sister, Valentina Shevchenko, is currently the UFCflyweight champion.