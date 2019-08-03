12:42
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at Cadet World Championship

Kyrgyzstani Kalmira Bilimbek kyzy took the second place at the Cadet World Championship in women’s wrestling. The United World Wrestling website reports.

The World Championship is held from July 29 to August 4 in Sofia (Bulgaria). Kalmira Bilimbek kyzy competed in the weight category of 53 kilograms. On her way to the finals, she defeated Elnura Mammadova (Azerbaijan), Maria Villumsen (Denmark), Alesya Getmanova (Belarus) and Altyn Shagaeva (Kazakhstan). Kalmira lost the decisive battle to Zhaojing Shi (China).

This is the only medal of Kyrgyzstan at women’s wrestling competitions.
link:
views: 74
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan wins 10 medals at Asian Wrestling Championship
Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at Asian Wrestling Championship
Kyrgyzstani Meerim Zhumanazarova becomes Wrestling Champion of Asia
Kyrgyzstan wins 2nd silver medal at Asian Wrestling Championship
Kyrgyzstanis win 6 gold medals at International Wrestling Tournament
Kyrgyzstani Kanybek Zholchubekov takes 1st place at Wrestling Tournament in Kiev
Kyrgyzstani Uzur Dzhuzupbekov becomes Asian Wrestling Champion
Aisuluu Tynybekova becomes three-time Asian champion in wrestling
Meerim Zhumanazarova wins bronze medal at Asian Wrestling Championship
Kyrgyzstani Aligadzhi Gamidgadzhiev wins silver at Asian Wrestling Championship
Popular
Interior Ministry: 118 criminal cases opened on bride kidnapping in 2019 Interior Ministry: 118 criminal cases opened on bride kidnapping in 2019
Russia may remove restrictions on money transfers for migrants Russia may remove restrictions on money transfers for migrants
President promises to take solution of migrants’ problems under personal control President promises to take solution of migrants’ problems under personal control
Negotiations of Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan start in Bishkek Negotiations of Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan start in Bishkek