Kyrgyzstani takes 2nd place at Cadet World Championship

Kyrgyzstani Kalmira Bilimbek kyzy took the second place at the Cadet World Championship in women’s wrestling. The United World Wrestling website reports.

The World Championship is held from July 29 to August 4 in Sofia (Bulgaria). Kalmira Bilimbek kyzy competed in the weight category of 53 kilograms. On her way to the finals, she defeated Elnura Mammadova (Azerbaijan), Maria Villumsen (Denmark), Alesya Getmanova (Belarus) and Altyn Shagaeva (Kazakhstan). Kalmira lost the decisive battle to Zhaojing Shi (China).

This is the only medal of Kyrgyzstan at women’s wrestling competitions.