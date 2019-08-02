Kyrgyzstanis to have three days off on Kurman Ait

August 12 will be a day off in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Labor and Social Development of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

Religious holidays in Kyrgyzstan, according to the 113th article of the Labor Code, are non-working days. This year, Kurman Ait will be celebrated on Sunday, August 11. This decision was made by the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan.

The legislation of the country stipulates that if a weekend and a non-working holiday coincide, a day off is transferred to the next working day after the holiday. Thus, Kyrgyzstanis, who have a five-day working week, will not work on August 10, 11 and August 12.