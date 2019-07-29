Jewelers can work with prospectors, mining placer gold in Kyrgyzstan

Jewelers have an opportunity to work directly with prospectors, mining placer gold. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev held a visiting meeting of the Business Development and Investment Council on the territory of Altyn jewelry factory. The head of the Government got acquainted with the process and inspected the equipment.

At the meeting, its participants discussed issues of improving the competitiveness of domestic jewelry products. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said that the concept of the development of the jewelry industry had been recently approved. The document provides for specific measures to support and develop the industry. To solve the problem of providing jewelers with raw materials, amendments were made to the temporary provision on the procedure for issue of permits for the purchase of placer gold and gold-containing concentrate in Kyrgyzstan.

Representatives of business associations raised the issue of exempting jewelry and other products made of precious metals from testing, analysis and branding.

The head of the Government said that, within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, they are working on the issue of mutual recognition of assay marks, which will ensure the free circulation of jewelry on its territory and eliminate the obstacle to mutual trade. The next step of the EEU countries in fulfilling the potential of the jewelry market will be the creation of a Eurasian jewelry brand, which will expand the market for jewelry.

«Domestic jewelers have managed to set up the production of high-quality jewelry, which successfully compete in foreign markets. Our jewelry industry combines the best traditions of Kyrgyz jewelry and innovative advanced technologies. The state with representatives of business associations should develop effective measures to support the jewelry industry in order to create thousands of new jobs, and our companies — to successfully develop foreign markets, strengthening the state’s export potential,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.