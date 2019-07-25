14:57
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Atambayev intends to reduce political tension for the sake of country's future

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev made a statement after a meeting with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

According to him, it was a good opportunity to exchange views and he is grateful for organization of the meeting, which was held at a high level. «The Russian Federation reaffirmed that it is a friend and strategic partner of the Kyrgyz Republic, but we will solve our internal problems in the republic by ourselves. We talked about the situation in Kyrgyzstan and the region, about the need for political stability in the country, that both parties of the conflict should make efforts for this. And we also believe that this is a two-way road. The current government needs to return to the legal field,» said Almazbek Atambayev.

He added that the authorities, in his opinion, should show objectivity in the consideration of cases in courts, stop political persecution of their opponents.

«My supporters should have an opportunity to calmly prepare for the elections. Vladimir Putin plans to talk about it with Sooronbai Jeenbekov. As soon as we see such steps on the part of Jeenbekov, the opposition’s agenda will immediately change. Further, the current government should deal specifically with the development projects needed by the state. We will only be happy to help,» the former president assured.

Political tension will decrease. We also want this for the future of Kyrgyzstan.

Almazbek Atambayev
He noted that only when citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic see that the head of state is working for the good of the country, and the opposition is quietly preparing for future elections, the people will calm down and political stability, about which they talked at the meeting with Vladimir Putin, will come to the country. «We, as promised at July 3 rally, will wait for concrete actions from the authorities until September,» Almazbek Atambayev said.

Almazbek Atambayev left for Moscow the day before. The deputies of the Parliament Irina Karamushkina, Asel Koduranova and Muradyl Mademinov accompany him. Official representative of SDPK Kunduz Zholdubaeva and a member of the national headquarters, the official representative of SDPK in Russia Temirlan Sultanbekov also left for Russia. The former president should return to Bishkek at 19.00 today.
link:
views: 77
Print
Related
Vladimir Putin urges Kyrgyzstanis to unite around incumbent leader
Almazbek Atambayev heads for the Kremlin upon arrival in Moscow
Interior Ministry hopes Almazbek Atambayev to come for questioning
Atambayev to be urged to renounce confrontation with country's leadership
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev leaves for Moscow
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev getting ready for his departure for Moscow
Almazbek Atambayev comments on conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Atambayev to answer questions about Aziz Batukaev’s case through the media
Almazbek Atambayev plans to leave for Moscow on July 24
Investigators of Internal Affairs Ministry, Deputy Minister come to Koi-Tash
Popular
It's never too late: 34-year-old Kyrgyzstani leaves for USA, gets job at Google It's never too late: 34-year-old Kyrgyzstani leaves for USA, gets job at Google
Border conflict: Situation escalates, border guard of Kyrgyzstan wounded Border conflict: Situation escalates, border guard of Kyrgyzstan wounded
Border conflict: Over 300 residents of Ak-Sai village evacuated to Batken Border conflict: Over 300 residents of Ak-Sai village evacuated to Batken
Unknown people beat businessmen from Korea in Bishkek Unknown people beat businessmen from Korea in Bishkek