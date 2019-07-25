Osh city hosts cultural festival

Ethnographic complex Alymbek Datka hosted Cultural Festival in the Ancient Osh City. Press service of the city administration reported.

A concert with participation of creative teams of the city, including Ethno-Osh, Aruuke, Shaiyr Apalar, a fair of craftsmen, an exhibition of paintings, master classes, a drawing contest Kyrgyzstan Through My Eyes, national sport games and etc. were organized within the festival for its guests.

«The Cultural Festival in the Ancient Osh City is a big, bright, joyful event where residents and guests of the city could immerse themselves in the culture of the people living in Kyrgyzstan,» the press service told.

A presentation of the works of participants of Cultural Bridge project also took place there.

More than 1,000 people participated in the festival.