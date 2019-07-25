10:20
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Osh city hosts cultural festival

Ethnographic complex Alymbek Datka hosted Cultural Festival in the Ancient Osh City. Press service of the city administration reported.

A concert with participation of creative teams of the city, including Ethno-Osh, Aruuke, Shaiyr Apalar, a fair of craftsmen, an exhibition of paintings, master classes, a drawing contest Kyrgyzstan Through My Eyes, national sport games and etc. were organized within the festival for its guests.

«The Cultural Festival in the Ancient Osh City is a big, bright, joyful event where residents and guests of the city could immerse themselves in the culture of the people living in Kyrgyzstan,» the press service told.

A presentation of the works of participants of Cultural Bridge project also took place there.

More than 1,000 people participated in the festival.
link:
views: 49
Print
Related
Young artists from Bishkek teach the French to dance kara zhorgo
Kyrgyz Puppet Theater to participate in festival in Moscow
Festival of documentary films on human rights starts accepting applications
Sooronbai Jeenbekov invites Emomali Rahmon to Chingiz Aitmatov Festival
Crafts festival takes place in Bishkek
Bishkek gets ready for Shanghai Spirit 2017 Arts Festival
Kyrgyz craftswomen take part in international ethnocultural festival
International Theater Festival opens in Bishkek
Festival of pilaf held in Osh city
Group from Kyrgyzstan takes part in folklore festival in Italy
Popular
It's never too late: 34-year-old Kyrgyzstani leaves for USA, gets job at Google It's never too late: 34-year-old Kyrgyzstani leaves for USA, gets job at Google
Border conflict: Situation escalates, border guard of Kyrgyzstan wounded Border conflict: Situation escalates, border guard of Kyrgyzstan wounded
Border conflict: Over 300 residents of Ak-Sai village evacuated to Batken Border conflict: Over 300 residents of Ak-Sai village evacuated to Batken
Unknown people beat businessmen from Korea in Bishkek Unknown people beat businessmen from Korea in Bishkek