Kyrgyzstan intended to cooperation with Saudi Arabia

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Speaker of the Majlis Ash-Shura of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Abdullah ibn Muhammad Al ash-Sheikh, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan on an official visit. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The parties discussed bilateral cooperation, including further prospects for inter-parliamentary interaction between the countries.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that the development of cooperation with Saudi Arabia was one of the priorities for Kyrgyzstan. He added that there was a great potential in the development of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, in agriculture and interregional cooperation.

Abdullah ibn Muhammad Al ash-Sheikh expressed readiness for further interaction and detection of the most promising areas of cooperation. Official visit of Sooronbai Jeenbekov to Saudi Arabia is expected.
