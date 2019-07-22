10:35
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Karakol launches projects to help children of migrants and victims of violence

Administration of Karakol city launches two socially useful projects that will be implemented through the mechanism of the state social order. The Institute of Development Policy reports.

According to the results of the competition, Baldarga Tirek public foundation was selected for implementation of the project Children of Parents in Labor Migration, and the Public Association Ulukman Daryger — for the implementation of the project Women — Victims of Domestic Violence.

At least 400,000 soms were allocated from the local budget of Karakol for the implementation of two projects.

Karakol has become the third city in the history of Kyrgyzstan that will apply a new form of cooperation with non-profit organizations (NPOs), involving them in solution of priority social problems.

As the organization explained to 24.kg news agency, the mechanism of the state social order has been used in Kyrgyzstan since 2008. Administrations of cities annually announce competitions for the provision of services by NGOs. Last year, non-governmental organizations provided services for work with the population in Batken, in Kochkor-Ata — organization of leisure activities for teenagers.
link:
views: 115
Print
Related
Husband severely beats his wife in Osh city, flees to Russia
Almost all graduates of orphanages in Kyrgyzstan subjected to violence
Only 40 percent of 1st pregnancies in Central Asia wanted
Almost 90 percent of child abusers have secondary education
First in Central Asia Center for Torture Victims opened in Bishkek
Human Rights Watch: Kyrgyzstan adopts law that can save lives of women
Most often seniors in Kyrgyzstan subjected to emotional violence
Center for Assistance and Rehabilitation of Women opened in Karakol
Popular
Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan Sary-Tash 2019 military exercises start in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan
Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash Urgent meeting of Almazbek Atambayev’s supporters held in Koi-Tash
Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma Drunk mother gives 6-year-old child alcohol, he is in a coma
Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan Olga Buzova promises to return to Kyrgyzstan