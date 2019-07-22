Karakol launches projects to help children of migrants and victims of violence

Administration of Karakol city launches two socially useful projects that will be implemented through the mechanism of the state social order. The Institute of Development Policy reports.

According to the results of the competition, Baldarga Tirek public foundation was selected for implementation of the project Children of Parents in Labor Migration, and the Public Association Ulukman Daryger — for the implementation of the project Women — Victims of Domestic Violence.

At least 400,000 soms were allocated from the local budget of Karakol for the implementation of two projects.

Karakol has become the third city in the history of Kyrgyzstan that will apply a new form of cooperation with non-profit organizations (NPOs), involving them in solution of priority social problems.

As the organization explained to 24.kg news agency, the mechanism of the state social order has been used in Kyrgyzstan since 2008. Administrations of cities annually announce competitions for the provision of services by NGOs. Last year, non-governmental organizations provided services for work with the population in Batken, in Kochkor-Ata — organization of leisure activities for teenagers.