Kyrgyzstan raises salaries of coaches and physical education workers

Salaries of coaches and employees of physical culture and sports institutions were raised in Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Government’s Office reported.

According to it, the Cabinet has raised the salaries of coaches by 50 percent, salaries of employees of physical culture and sports institutions — by 20 percent. The corresponding decision was signed by the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

According to the adopted document, the salaries of more than 1,500 coaches and about 400 employees of institutions of physical culture and sports were increased.

«It should be noted that a breakthrough was made in the development of the national physical culture and sports in recent years. Improved results of athletes in the international sports arena are the results of the hard work of coaches, athletes and employees of institutions of physical culture and sports. Taking their work into account, the government decided to stimulate domestic coaches and athletes to achieve high athletic results in the international arena,» the message says.

In addition, the Cabinet optimized the payment of maintenance allowances to athletes who achieved high results at international competitions. The government believes that this will be an incentive for the development of the Olympic reserve and will ensure payment of allowances to athletes who have won licenses for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, champions and prize-winners of the World Deaf Championships, World Paralympic Championships and the World Paralympic Cups, international competitions of A category.