14:54
USD 87.45
EUR 100.82
RUB 1.11
English

Head coach of Omurbek Babanov’s Football Club Asia appointed

Maxim Shatskikh, the first Asian footballer to score a goal in the UEFA Champions League, has been appointed head coach of the newly established football club Asia.

Previously, Shatskikh coached players of the Uzbek club Andijan.

FC Asia was founded in 2025 and has been granted the right to compete in Kyrgyzstan’s Premier League.

Maxim Shatskikh is an Uzbek footballer and forward. He played for the Uzbekistan’s national team from 1999 to 2011 and served as its captain. He is best known for his performance with Dynamo Kyiv (1999–2009). Shatskikh became the top scorer of the Ukrainian league twice: in the 1999/2000 season with 20 goals and in the 2002/2003 season with 22 goals.

On July 28, 1999, he became the first Asian footballer to score in the UEFA Champions League. He retired from professional play in 2016 and is an Honored Athlete of the Republic of Uzbekistan. He has been a professional football coach since 2022.
link: https://24.kg/english/352180/
views: 109
Print
Related
CAFA U18 Women's Championship: Kyrgyzstan defeats Turkmenistan
Kyrgyzstan to host 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers
Manas Cup Football Tournament: Kyrgyzstan's U23 national team takes 2nd place
KFU President Kamchybek Tashiev meets with heads of Premier League clubs
Manas Cup Football Tournament: Kyrgyzstan's U23 team defeats Bahrain
Kamchybek Tashiev opens football pitch in Uzgen
Bars football team from Karakol becomes national champion in 2025 season
Manas city to host International Football Tournament MANAS CUP
Kyrgyzstan’s youth football team to play matches against 3 countries in Osh
Kyrgyzstan’s national football team rises to 105th place in FIFA rankings
Popular
Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027 Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027
Global Terrorism Index: Kyrgyzstan ranked among safest countries in the world Global Terrorism Index: Kyrgyzstan ranked among safest countries in the world
IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth
Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt
25 November, Tuesday
14:46
Kyrgyzstan changes procedure for selecting and appointing judges Kyrgyzstan changes procedure for selecting and appointi...
14:37
Two reservoirs in Turkmenistan completely dry up due to drought
14:30
Sadyr Japarov introduces new position to strengthen anti-corruption efforts
14:23
President of Kyrgyzstan grants special status to Public Administration Academy
14:15
Head coach of Omurbek Babanov’s Football Club Asia appointed