New coaching staff formed for Kyrgyz national Greco-Roman wrestling team

A new coaching staff has been formed for the Kyrgyz national Greco-Roman wrestling team. The Wrestling Federation has appointed an acting head coach.

The coaching staff includes Ulukbek Karacholokov, Arsen Eraliev, and Ruslan Tsarev. They will prepare and lead the national team to the World Junior Championships, which will be held October 20-27 in Serbia.

Ulukbek Karacholokov and Arsen Eraliev previously served on the national team’s coaching staff under Azat Erkimbaev. After the Paris Olympics, their contracts were not renewed.

Their replacements were Uran Zhusup uulu, Azat Beishebekov, and Atai Zamirbekov, who coached the team for ten months. All three resigned after the World Championships in Croatia, where the Kyrgyz team failed to win a single medal, except for a bronze.

The former head coach of the Kyrgyz national Greco-Roman wrestling team, Azat Erkimbaev, now coaches the national team of Egypt.