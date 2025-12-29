12:40
USD 87.43
EUR 102.96
RUB 1.12
English

Azat Mirakhimov named coach of the year 2025

Azat Mirakhimov has been named the best coach of the year 2025 by the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan. The announcement was made during the Olympic Ball that took place in Bishkek.

Azat Mirakhimov has been coaching the Kyrgyz national freestyle wrestling team since the end of 2024. Under his guidance, Ernazar Akmataliev became the Asian Champion this year, and Orozobek Toktomambetov won silver. At the World Championships, Bekzat Almaz uulu reached the final, and Ernazar Akmataliev won a bronze medal.

Other nominees in the category included Nurbek Izabekov (women’s wrestling), Ulukbek Karacholokov (Greco-Roman wrestling), Daniyar Tologon uulu (boxing), and Evgeny Petrashov (swimming).
link: https://24.kg/english/356453/
views: 152
Print
Related
New coaches for Kyrgyz National Greco-Roman Wrestling team appointed
Head coach of Omurbek Babanov’s Football Club Asia appointed
New coaching staff formed for Kyrgyz national Greco-Roman wrestling team
Nurzhan Dzhetybaev appointed head coach of national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan
Lluis Bernat Molina steps down as head coach of Kyrgyzstan's futsal team
Kyrgyzstani Akyikat Abaev appointed head coach of Bangladesh boxing team
Ex-head coach of Kyrgyzstan in wrestling to train Egyptian national team
Head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s national football team leaves office
Edmar Lacerda appointed head coach of Olympic football team of Kyrgyzstan
Antonio Mesa appointed head coach of women's national team of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ranks among world’s top 3 countries by real GDP growth in 2024 Kyrgyzstan ranks among world’s top 3 countries by real GDP growth in 2024
Cabinet extends New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan until January 12, 2026 Cabinet extends New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan until January 12, 2026
Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1 Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1
Tariff exemption for electric vehicles import to KR to take effect on January 22 Tariff exemption for electric vehicles import to KR to take effect on January 22
29 December, Monday
12:25
Osh Mayor gifts apartment to mother of eight ahead of New Year Osh Mayor gifts apartment to mother of eight ahead of...
12:17
Hajj 2026: Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia agree on new rules
12:02
Kyrgyzstan's economy to maintain regional leadership in GDP growth — EDB
11:48
Professional cycling team formed in Kyrgyzstan
11:43
Man beaten in Bishkek: Police detain four suspects