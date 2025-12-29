Azat Mirakhimov named coach of the year 2025

Azat Mirakhimov has been named the best coach of the year 2025 by the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan. The announcement was made during the Olympic Ball that took place in Bishkek.

Azat Mirakhimov has been coaching the Kyrgyz national freestyle wrestling team since the end of 2024. Under his guidance, Ernazar Akmataliev became the Asian Champion this year, and Orozobek Toktomambetov won silver. At the World Championships, Bekzat Almaz uulu reached the final, and Ernazar Akmataliev won a bronze medal.

Other nominees in the category included Nurbek Izabekov (women’s wrestling), Ulukbek Karacholokov (Greco-Roman wrestling), Daniyar Tologon uulu (boxing), and Evgeny Petrashov (swimming).