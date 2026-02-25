11:51
Talant Duishebaev appointed coach of French national handball team

Kyrgyzstani Talant Duishebaev has been appointed coach of the French national handball team. The French Handball Federation announced.

According to the Federation, Talant Duishebaev will begin his new role on March 16.

«It’s a great honor for me to coach the French national team. This is what I wanted most, because France has an incredible generation of players. My goal with this team is simple: to win all tournaments, to dominate again, especially against Germany and Denmark,» he said.

Talant Duishebaev is an Olympic champion (1992), a world champion (1993), a medalist of the European Championships and Olympic Games, and a Champions League winner both as a player and head coach.

In the summer of 2023, he was inducted into the European Handball Federation (EHF) Hall of Fame.
link: https://24.kg/english/363476/
