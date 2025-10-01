12:08
Lluis Bernat Molina steps down as head coach of Kyrgyzstan's futsal team

Lluis Bernat Molina is stepping down as head coach of the Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team. The Kyrgyz Football Union announced.

Cooperation with the head coach has been reportedly terminated ahead of schedule, before the expiration of his contract.

The Spanish specialist took charge of the Kyrgyz team in November 2023. Under his leadership, the national team showed good results at the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup. In the qualifiers for the 2026 Asian Cup, Kyrgyzstan topped Group F, defeating the national teams of Timor-Leste, Palestine, and Uzbekistan.

Lluis Bernat Molina will continue his career at Barcelona as assistant coach.
