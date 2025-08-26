14:20
Kyrgyzstani Akyikat Abaev appointed head coach of Bangladesh boxing team

Kyrgyzstani Akyikat Abaev has been appointed head coach of a boxing team of Bangladesh. The Asian Boxing Confederation reported on the new appointment of the former head coach of the Kyrgyzstan’s team.

He has already arrived in Dhaka and managed to hold his first training session with the team.

Recall, Akyikat Abaev was appointed head coach of the Kyrgyzstan team in February 2023, but recently announced his resignation. Among his trainees are Rio Olympics participant Erkin Adylbek uulu and World Championship quarterfinalist Sanzhay Sedakmatov.

Previously, former coaches of Kyrgyzstan’s wrestling team Ruslan Madzhinov (freestyle wrestling) and Azat Erkimbaev (Greco-Roman wrestling) became head coaches of the Egyptian team.
