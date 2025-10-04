10:47
Nurzhan Dzhetybaev appointed head coach of national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan

Nurzhan Dzhetybaev has been appointed the new head coach of the national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan. The website of the Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

The 45-year-old coach replaces Lluis Bernat Molina, who left for Barcelona.

Dzhetybaev holds a UEFA International Futsal Coaching License (B).

He previously served as head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s national team (2010-2012) and also coached the country’s youth team (2017-2019).

Previously, he was the technical director of Kyrgyzaltyn Football Club.

Under the leadership of Lluis Bernat Molina, the national team has qualified for the final round of the Asian Cup, which will be held from January 28 to February 8, 2026 in Saudi Arabia.
