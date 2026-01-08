12:13
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Valery Berezovsky reappointed head coach of Abdysh-Ata football team

Valery Berezovsky has once again been appointed head coach of the Kant-based football team Abdysh-Ata.

«An experienced specialist with a deep understanding of Kyrgyz football is returning to us to once again lead the team,» the club’s press service said in a statement.

As a reminder, in 2017 Abdysh-Ata, then also coached by Valery Berezovsky, finished second in the Kyrgyzstan Championship. A year later, the Kant club won bronze medal under his leadership.

Berezovsky has also coached the Kyrgyzstan’s U23 national team, as well as clubs such as Alga, Muras United, and Neftchi (Kochkor-Ata).
link: https://24.kg/english/357235/
views: 102
Print
Related
Kyrgyz Football Union expands cooperation with Saudi Arabia
AFC U23 Cup: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team loses to Saudi Arabia
Asian Cup: Edmar Lacerda comments on Kyrgyzstan national team’s preparations
Kyrgyzstan’s U23 national football team defeats Arabian Falcons from UAE
Kyrgyzstan — China football match cancelled
Azat Mirakhimov named coach of the year 2025
Muras United becomes most valuable football club in 2025
Kyrgyzstan’s U23 national football team loses friendly match to China
KFU Football Awards 2025: Winners announced
Muras tournament concludes, winners announced
Popular
418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025 418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025
Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians
Kamchybek Tashiev performs pilgrimage to Mecca — social media Kamchybek Tashiev performs pilgrimage to Mecca — social media
Steinway & Sons grand piano worth 25 million soms installed at Opera Theater Steinway & Sons grand piano worth 25 million soms installed at Opera Theater
8 January, Thursday
11:46
Asian Cup: Akzhol Makhmudov meets with members of national futsal team Asian Cup: Akzhol Makhmudov meets with members of natio...
11:37
Nestlé recalls certain batches of baby formula in Kyrgyzstan over toxin risk
11:22
Valery Berezovsky reappointed head coach of Abdysh-Ata football team
11:07
U.S. introduces visa bond requirement for citizens of Kyrgyzstan
10:55
Kyrgyz Football Union expands cooperation with Saudi Arabia