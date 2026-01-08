Valery Berezovsky reappointed head coach of Abdysh-Ata football team

Valery Berezovsky has once again been appointed head coach of the Kant-based football team Abdysh-Ata.

«An experienced specialist with a deep understanding of Kyrgyz football is returning to us to once again lead the team,» the club’s press service said in a statement.

As a reminder, in 2017 Abdysh-Ata, then also coached by Valery Berezovsky, finished second in the Kyrgyzstan Championship. A year later, the Kant club won bronze medal under his leadership.

Berezovsky has also coached the Kyrgyzstan’s U23 national team, as well as clubs such as Alga, Muras United, and Neftchi (Kochkor-Ata).