New coaches for Kyrgyz National Greco-Roman Wrestling team appointed

The Wrestling Federation of Kyrgyzstan has approved new coaches for the national Greco-Roman wrestling team. The federation announced.

Ulukbek Karacholokov has been appointed head coach, and Arsen Eraliev has been appointed senior coach. Ruslan Tsarev will be in charge of the U23 team.

Ulukbek Karacholokov previously worked at the national team headquarters alongside Azat Erkimbaev. Erkimbaev did not renew his contract after the Paris Olympics and in 2025 became head coach of the Egyptian Greco-Roman wrestling team.
