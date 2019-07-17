Kyrgyzstan holds talks with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on border delimitation

Kyrgyzstan continues negotiations on delimitation of the border with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet reported.

A regular meeting of the working groups of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan on delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border ended in Osh city. Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov and the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Elyor Ganiyev also took part in the meeting.

«During the negotiations, the parties discussed proposals on delimitation of the remaining sections of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border. An agreement was reached to conduct joint field reconnaissance of some sections of the border. The talks were held in mutual understanding and friendly atmosphere,» the government stressed.

The next meeting is scheduled on the territory of Uzbekistan.

In addition, a regular meeting of working groups of government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border was held in Isfara (Tajikistan) to speed up demarcation of the remaining sections of the state border.

The parties made a working description of the state border line and discussed proposals for delimitation of the remaining sections of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

«At the meeting, the parties reached an agreement on conducting joint field reconnaissance of some sections of the state border in Batken district of Batken region. The talks were held in mutual understanding and friendly atmosphere. The next meeting is planned on the territory of Tajikistan,» press service of the Cabinet informed.