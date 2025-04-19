12:07
President orders to complete border demarcation with Tajikistan by end of year

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev held a meeting with residents of Batken region. It was devoted to the issue of delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Representatives from all districts of the region were invited to the meeting. Tashiev’s public assistant Otkurbek Rakhmanov posted on social media.

The security services chairman briefly spoke about the chronology of the settlement of the border issue between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, starting from the Soviet period. He paid special attention to the details of the agreements reached and the exchange of land plots, explaining which territories and on what terms were transferred by the parties. Residents received clear answers to their questions.

It was especially emphasized that the state will build new modern houses for the residents of Dostuk village, subject to resettlement.

Kamchybek Tashiev also said that now the main emphasis will be placed on demarcation of the border. According to him, personnel, employees and heads of the Border Service have been sent to the region to install the border fences, and they are working in an enhanced mode.

The SCNS Chairman noted that President Sadyr Japarov has instructed to complete these works by the end of this year. If necessary, Kamchybek Tashiev noted, he is ready to temporarily move to Batken to personally supervise the progress of the work.

The meeting participants expressed gratitude to the country’s leadership. The elders gave a blessing and read a prayer in memory of the victims. On behalf of the youth of Batken, Kamchybek Tashiev was presented with a symbolic gift — a souvenir axe — with a wish for him to continue the determined fight against corruption and any threats to the unity and development of the republic.

On March 13, 2025, in Bishkek, the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon signed an agreement on the border between the two states. The total length of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is 1,006.84 kilometers.
