Citizen of Kazakhstan, who went missing in Issyk-Kul region, was found. Internal Affairs Department of the region informed 24.kg news agency.

Related news 81 rescuers continue search for missing tourist from Kazakhstan

According to the police, 53-year-old Arkadiy, a missing citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan, returned to Altyn-Kul resort yesterday night. According to him, he traveled to the southern shore of Issyk-Kul lake by a rented watercraft, where it drowned.

He returned to the resort by a taxi. The man was invited to the police department of the Issyk-Kul district to clarify all the circumstances of the case.