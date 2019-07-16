81 rescuers continue search for missing tourist from Kazakhstan

Search for a citizen of Kazakhstan, who went missing after he took a watercraft and went to ride in open Issyk-Kul lake, continues.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 81 rescuers are involved in the search including 12 private boats. The search and rescue operation continues for the second day in a row.

Recall, a 53-year-old Almaty resident S. Alexander turned to the duty station on July 14 at about 21.30. He told that on this day at about 14:15 pm his friend, also from Almaty, having rented a watercraft on the coast of Altyn-Kul resort, went for a ride and did not return.

The search for the Kazakhstani began immediately after the received signal. However, the strong wind and big waves made further search not possible.