11-year-old boy brutally murdered in Jalal-Abad region

Unknown persons brutally killed an 11-year-old boy in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region. The Internal Affairs Department of the region informed 24.kg news agency.

Parents found the body of the child.

«The dead boy was found at home on July 8 at about 18.30. His legs and arms were tied with scotch tape. More than 30 stab wounds were found on the body. A criminal case was opened under the article «Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the police department said.

The police stressed that the child was raised in a non-needy family.