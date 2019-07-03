Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev gather near Forum building

Supporters of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev are gathering near Forum building in Bishkek.

According to preliminary data, there are more than 500 people now. The participants hold SDPK flags. The rally will be held under the slogan " For Resignation of the President." Almazbek Atambayev will expectedly make a speech.

Recall, the Parliament lifted immunity of the ex-president Almazbek Atambayev. The former head of state is charged with five offences, including the unlawful release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev and corruption in modernization of the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant.