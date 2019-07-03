13:10
Zhaiyl Baatyr Street opened for traffic in Bishkek

Zhaiyl Baatyr Street was opened for passage of motor transport after repairs in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Road works were completed at the section between Sadyrbaev and Tynaliev Streets. They were carried out within the project «Restoration of Road Surface of Bishkek Roads.» Road curbs were installed and a layer of stone-mastic asphalt was laid there.

«This damage-resistant and wear-resistant road pavement was also used in the repair of Manas, Aitmatov and Chui Avenues, as well as on 7 April, Sadyrbaev Streets and other sites, which were repaired as a part of this project,» the city administration said.

City administration added that four streets have already been repaired and opened this year. Road work is ongoing on Repin Street.
