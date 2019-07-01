18:19
Mass food poisoning: Four people hospitalized in Tokmak

A mass food poisoning occurred during a feast in Tokmak city. At least 20 people turned to hospital. Press center of the Ministry of Health informed 24.kg news agency.

The feast took place in a restaurant on Saturday, June 29.

«20 people turned for medical help, four of them were hospitalized. Their condition is assessed as moderately severe. They are in the infectious disease ward of Tokmak Territorial Hospital,» the Ministry of Health reported.

Cause of the poisoning is still unknown. Director of the Department of State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision together with specialists left for the place. They will take samples from food products, washings for conducting an epidemiological investigation.

Recall, a mass poisoning occurred in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region in June. At least 19 people turned for medical help then. According to preliminary data, the people got poisoned by boiled meat.
