Newborn dies in Zhaiyl maternity hospital

A newborn died in Zhaiyl Territorial Maternity Hospital. The medical institution informed 24.kg news agency.

On June 25, a 38 weeks pregnant woman came to the maternity hospital at 21.22. The patient had obesity of grade 3.

«Childbirth became complicated in the first period. In the second period, she was injected with oxytocin in order to speed up labor activity. The woman gave birth to a boy weighing 4 kilograms 200 grams. The child had cord entanglement. The doctors conducted resuscitation, the newborn was transferred to the intensive care unit. The baby had a big head, he was born in serious condition,» the hospital reported.

The medical institution explained that, according to preliminary data, the child died of asphyxiation, intrauterine infection on June 27. An accurate diagnosis will be made later.