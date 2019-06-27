Atambayev’s immunity. Aziz Batukaev gives testimony to Prosecutor General

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan included the issue of lifting the immunity of the country’s ex-president Almazbek Atambayev in the agenda.

Prosecutor General Otkurbek Dzhamshitov told about accusations made by the deputies. «The Military Prosecutor’s Office investigates the case on obtaining a land plot in Koi-Tash. Elements of a serious crime on the release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev were also found. They say that this was done not for free. Pre-trial proceedings are underway. In order not to be unfounded, I have a copy of the testimony of Aziz Batukaev. He gave testimony against Atambayev and told how he was released,» he said.

A special deputy commission on lifting the immunity of the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev completed its work and sent its results to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

In their report, parliament deputies brought six charges against the ex-president: illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev, corruption, political persecution, involvement in the supply of coal to Bishkek HPP, lobbying for the interests of Chinese company TBEA during the modernization of the HPP, as well as illegal receipt of land in Koi-Tash village.