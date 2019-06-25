16:01
Parliament receives submission on deprivation of Atambayev of his immunity

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan sent a submission to the Parliament on deprivation of the ex-President of the country Almazbek Atambayev of his immunity. Parliament informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the Head of the Law Enforcement Committee Natalya Nikitenko, it was received on June 24.

«Our committee will consider the submission today. There are no deadlines under the law on deprivation of immunity. There is an upper limit, under which the Prosecutor General’s Office will consider the conclusion sent by a special commission for not more than three months, but the lower limit is not specified. According to the regulations and the Constitution, the committee will prepare the issue for consideration today,» she explained.

It is expected that the Parliament will uphold the submission of the main supervisory body about bringing Almazbek Atambayev to criminal liability in the coming days.

Last Thursday, on June 20, the Parliament sent the conclusion of the special commission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to initiate criminal proceedings against the former head of state.
