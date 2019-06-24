18:42
Atambayev’s immunity. Prosecutor General's Office starts consideration

The Prosecutor General’s Office began to consider the conclusion of a special deputy commission on depriving the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev of his immunity. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

Specialists will examine the documents sent by the Parliament and then send a submission on ​​lifting immunity to the Parliament. «It is only about deprivation of immunity, and not about the initiation of a criminal case. If there any reason for this, we can say only after the end of the consideration, but it is difficult to say when our specialists will complete this procedure, perhaps by the end of this week. So far, no interrogations have been carried out, and a criminal case has not been initiated,» the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic explained.

Last Thursday, on June 20, the Parliament sent the conclusion of the special commission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to initiate criminal proceedings against the former head of state.
