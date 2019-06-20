Members of banned extremist organization arrested in Naryn region

Members of the banned extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir were arrested in Naryn region. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Today, the SCNS and the Ministry of Internal Affairs conducted authorized searches in the places of residence of six members of the religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir banned in the Kyrgyz Republic in At-Bashy district of Naryn region. As a result, the literature of the banned extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir, rifle firearms (without appropriate permits), 5.45-mm caliber cartridges, metal pot with gun powder, caps, shotgun pellet, laptop, phones and SIM cards were found and seized.

«Materials of pre-trial proceedings on the fact were registered under the Article 314 «Creation of an extremist organization» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detainees were placed in the pretrial detention center of Naryn Internal Affairs Department. Investigation is underway,» the report says.