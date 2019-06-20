17:02
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Members of banned extremist organization arrested in Naryn region

Members of the banned extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir were arrested in Naryn region. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Today, the SCNS and the Ministry of Internal Affairs conducted authorized searches in the places of residence of six members of the religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir banned in the Kyrgyz Republic in At-Bashy district of Naryn region. As a result, the literature of the banned extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir, rifle firearms (without appropriate permits), 5.45-mm caliber cartridges, metal pot with gun powder, caps, shotgun pellet, laptop, phones and SIM cards were found and seized.

«Materials of pre-trial proceedings on the fact were registered under the Article 314 «Creation of an extremist organization» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detainees were placed in the pretrial detention center of Naryn Internal Affairs Department. Investigation is underway,» the report says.
link:
views: 114
Print
Related
Extremist attempts to rob bank in Jalal-Abad
Smuggling of extremist literature into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Extremist wanted by Interpol detained in Bishkek
Violent religious extremism - threat for Kyrgyzstan
245 people serve sentences for terrorism, extremism in prisons of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani convicted of posting extremist materials on Facebook
Cell block for imprisoned extremists, terrorists built in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz citizen accused of extremism by Uzbekistan deported from Russia
Over 300 people accused of terrorism and extremism in Kyrgyzstan
Osh city hosts campaign against terrorism and extremism
Popular
Golfer from Kazakhstan: I could go to the USA, but chose Kyrgyzstan Golfer from Kazakhstan: I could go to the USA, but chose Kyrgyzstan
New European Union – Kyrgyzstan agreement to be signed on July 6 New European Union – Kyrgyzstan agreement to be signed on July 6
Manas and Munich airports sign Memorandum of Cooperation Manas and Munich airports sign Memorandum of Cooperation
New EU strategy on Central Asia approved New EU strategy on Central Asia approved