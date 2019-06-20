Lifting of Atambayev’s immunity. Commission finds consolidation of power facts

A special deputy commission found the facts of the consolidation of power by the country’s ex-president Almazbek Atambayev. Its head Kanybek Imanaliev announced today at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, Almazbek Atambayev arranged political repressions against his opponents. «Using his status, he restricted freedom of speech, intervened in the work of judges. This is documented. Investigators admitted that they were forced to follow the instructions of the «White House». Nariman Tyuleev was subjected to political persecution for lending money to Atambayev. He will have to prove this fact,» Kanybek Imanaliev said.

He added that the head of Adilet Legal Clinic Cholpon Dzhakupova also submitted documents, but the commission did not have time to study them. They will be handed over to the Prosecutor General’s Office. «The commission believes that there is a ground for suspicion of consolidation of power,» Kanybek Imanaliev said.

The special deputy commission has been set up in the Parliament to deprive the former head of state of his immunity. It has to make a submission to the Prosecutor General’s Office to institute criminal proceedings against Almazbek Atambayev on consolidation of power and corruption charges.

Almazbek Atambayev is charged with involvement in the reconstruction of the Historical Museum, modernization of Bishkek’s Heating and Power Plant, the release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev, illegal supply of coal to the capital’s heating plant, obtaining of a land plot for building a house and allocation of land in Issyk-Kul region.