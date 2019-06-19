National Hospital doctors demand to dismiss head of Eye Microsurgery Department

Doctors of Eye Microsurgery Department of the National Hospital hold a rally in Bishkek near the building of the Parliament.

Doctors hold protest demanding to dismiss the head of the department Saltanat Imanbaeva.

According to the doctors, the head of the department is in every way condoning offences, and the Ministry of Health and the management of the National Hospital close their eyes to this.

«Saltanat Imanbaeva was recently detained for money extortion by employees of the Anticorruption Service of the State Committee for National Security. She was arrested on Saturday, and she came to work on Monday. Saltanat Imanbaeva continues to work as if nothing had happened. We wrote appeals to the SCNS, the Prosecutor General’s Office on the same facts, but we did not receive any answer. We appealed to the Ministry of Health on nine points of violations in her activities. We were also said that their statute of limitations had expired,» Aigul Kadyralieva said.

She said that Saltanat Imanbaeva hinders doctors from working.

«What kind of a leader is she, if there is a deadhead in her department — daughter of her former head nurse? As it turns out, she, not having worked a single day in the department, has been receiving a salary for two years. Saltanat Imanbaeva did not get any punishment for it. The head nurse was fired. A doctor, who was not registered as an employee, had worked in the department for two years. When this fact was detected, the doctor was dismissed, and the head did not even get any comment. Why was she allowed to work, and also in the operating room?» Aigul Kadyralieva said.

According to the doctors of the department, Saltanat Imanbaeva has been taking her post for a long time only because she has relatives and a friend in the Parliament.

«In fact, she behaves like the mistress of the medical institution, although it is a public hospital. She won trial on annulment of reprimands,» they say.